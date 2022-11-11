Nick Lachey disses ex Jessica Simpson, Robert Plant shocks fans and more top entertainment headlines
SHADY BUSINESS - Nick Lachey seemingly throws shade at ex Jessica Simpson: Marriage 'always better the second time.' Continue reading here…
‘WHAT A NIGHT’ - Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant surprises fans with performance at Scottish bar. Continue reading here…
MILITARY MOVIES - Veterans Day: Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun,' Bradley Cooper in 'American Sniper' headline iconic military movies. Continue reading here…
ROYAL SCRAMBLE - Protester who threw eggs at King Charles III barred from carrying eggs in public as part of bail: report. Continue reading here…
‘SECURITY DOES NOT REST IN MEN’ - Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining.' Continue reading here…
‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ - Dolly Parton won't compete with Mariah Carey to be Christmas queen: 'I'm happy to be second in line to her.' Continue reading here…
ROYAL VISIT - Queen Consort Camilla visits Field of Remembrance to honor soldiers who lost their lives in war. Continue reading here…
‘MORE RISKS THAN REWARDS’ - 'Selling Sunset’s' Jason Oppenheim dishes on finding homes for Hollywood elite, why he was against reality TV. Continue reading here…
BIKINI BABES - Jennifer Aniston’s Chanel vintage micro bikini for magazine cover also worn by Kim Kardashian. Continue reading here…
‘A DREAM’ - CMAs 2022: Lainey Wilson on winning Female Vocalist of the Year, walking with dad on the carpet. Continue reading here…
