Nick Lachey disses ex Jessica Simpson, Robert Plant shocks fans and more top entertainment headlines

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Nick Lachey seemingly throws shade at ex Jessica Simpson: Marriage 'always better the second time.'

Nick Lachey seemingly throws shade at ex Jessica Simpson: Marriage 'always better the second time.' (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

SHADY BUSINESS - Nick Lachey seemingly throws shade at ex Jessica Simpson: Marriage 'always better the second time.' Continue reading here…

‘WHAT A NIGHT’ - Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant surprises fans with performance at Scottish bar. Continue reading here…

MILITARY MOVIES - Veterans Day: Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun,' Bradley Cooper in 'American Sniper' headline iconic military movies. Continue reading here…

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with eggs in York. 

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with eggs in York.  (JAMES GLOSSOP/WPA POOL)

ROYAL SCRAMBLE - Protester who threw eggs at King Charles III barred from carrying eggs in public as part of bail: report. Continue reading here…

‘SECURITY DOES NOT REST IN MEN’ - Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining.' Continue reading here…

Dolly Parton won't compete with Mariah Carey to be Christmas queen

Dolly Parton won't compete with Mariah Carey to be Christmas queen (Getty Images)

‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ - Dolly Parton won't compete with Mariah Carey to be Christmas queen: 'I'm happy to be second in line to her.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL VISIT - Queen Consort Camilla visits Field of Remembrance to honor soldiers who lost their lives in war. Continue reading here…

‘MORE RISKS THAN REWARDS’ - 'Selling Sunset’s' Jason Oppenheim dishes on finding homes for Hollywood elite, why he was against reality TV. Continue reading here…

BIKINI BABES - Jennifer Aniston’s Chanel vintage micro bikini for magazine cover also worn by Kim Kardashian. Continue reading here…

CMAs 2022: Lainey Wilson on winning Female Vocalist of the Year, walking with dad on the carpet.

CMAs 2022: Lainey Wilson on winning Female Vocalist of the Year, walking with dad on the carpet. (Getty Images)

‘A DREAM’ - CMAs 2022: Lainey Wilson on winning Female Vocalist of the Year, walking with dad on the carpet. Continue reading here…

