CMAs 2022: Lainey Wilson on winning Female Vocalist of the Year, walking with dad on carpet: 'A dream'

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards was an unforgettable experience for many celebrities, especially Lainey Wilson.

"This night is the best night of my life," Wilson exclusively told Fox News Digital on the red carpet Wednesday night.

After receiving the most nominations for the 56th annual award show – with six – Wilson was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

"I'm speechless," Wilson remarked.

The country star reflected on her 11-year journey in Nashville, working toward her music career.

"I feel so blessed. I feel so lucky to feel the genuine support from this town and fans. I don't know if every artist gets to feel that because I do feel like there were so many people tonight and everywhere just cheering me… genuinely rooting me on," Wilson continued.

"I don't take that lightly and I appreciate it so much."

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer emotionally opened up about one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

"My daddy was here walking me on the carpet, which was a huge thing because he's been sick. So, to have him here by my side was really cool, especially because this used to be a dream of his," Wilson added.

She also reflected on how her father used to roll out a picnic table on the side of the highway and "pretend" he was Glen Campbell, while playing for cars passing by.

Other country stars who took home the shimmering award were Cody Johnson for Music Video of the Year – directed by Dustin Haney – and Single of the Year for his song "Til You Can’t."

The two-time CMA winner emotionally remembered his long endeavor in the country music industry and expressed how grateful he was for the opportunities.

"It means the world. I know what it's like to go hungry, to go play a show for no money… I couldn't afford McDonald's and here we are… I'm very, very thankful," Johnson exclusively told Fox News Digital.

He continued to recount his childhood as he aspired to be a country star and thanked his wife for her unconditional support.

"When I was like 12 years old, I played guitar in my bedroom, after I got my homework done, until my fingers bled… I knew that I wanted to play music," Johnson recalled.

"I knew that I loved entertaining people… I had no idea that I was going to get surrounded with the kind of people that I've been surrounded by, from my band, my crew on the label… my wife has stood beside me through so much, and here we are. It just feels incredible."

The 2022 CMA Awards began with a tribute, sung by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, to honor the legendary late country singer, Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosted the awards show in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.