Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive
Published

CMAs 2022: Lainey Wilson on winning Female Vocalist of the Year, walking with dad on carpet: 'A dream'

'Heart Like a Truck' singer additionally won New Artist of the Year at CMAs

By Larry Fink , Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Lainey Wilson celebrates CMA win, 'The best night of my life' Video

Lainey Wilson celebrates CMA win, 'The best night of my life'

Lainey Wilson says she was left speechless after winning "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2022 CMA's. She praised her fans and her father for their support throughout her musical career.

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards was an unforgettable experience for many celebrities, especially Lainey Wilson.

"This night is the best night of my life," Wilson exclusively told Fox News Digital on the red carpet Wednesday night. 

After receiving the most nominations for the 56th annual award show – with six – Wilson was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. 

CMA AWARDS 2022: COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

"I'm speechless," Wilson remarked.

The country star reflected on her 11-year journey in Nashville, working toward her music career.

After receiving six nominations for the 56th annual award show, Lainey Wilson was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. 

After receiving six nominations for the 56th annual award show, Lainey Wilson was crowned Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.  (Getty Images)

"I feel so blessed. I feel so lucky to feel the genuine support from this town and fans. I don't know if every artist gets to feel that because I do feel like there were so many people tonight and everywhere just cheering me… genuinely rooting me on," Wilson continued.

LAINEY WILSON DETAILS WHAT IT’S LIKE FILMING ‘YELLOWSTONE,’ BEING RECOGNIZED AFTER 11 YEARS IN COUNTRY MUSIC

"I don't take that lightly and I appreciate it so much."

Jordan Davis wins 'Song of the Year' at the 2022 CMAs: 'That's Nuts' Video

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer emotionally opened up about one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

"My daddy was here walking me on the carpet, which was a huge thing because he's been sick. So, to have him here by my side was really cool, especially because this used to be a dream of his," Wilson added.

COUNTRY STAR ALAN JACKSON OPENS UP ABOUT HEALTH WOES IN RARE INTERVIEW: ‘I’M STUMBLING AROUND THE STAGE NOW'

She also reflected on how her father used to roll out a picnic table on the side of the highway and "pretend" he was Glen Campbell, while playing for cars passing by.

CMAs: Cody Johnson celebrates 'Music Video of the Year' Award Video

Other country stars who took home the shimmering award were Cody Johnson for Music Video of the Year – directed by Dustin Haney – and Single of the Year for his song "Til You Can’t."

Other country stars who took home the shimmering award were Cody Johnson for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year for his song "Til You Can’t."

Other country stars who took home the shimmering award were Cody Johnson for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year for his song "Til You Can’t." (Jason Kempin/Getty Image)

The two-time CMA winner emotionally remembered his long endeavor in the country music industry and expressed how grateful he was for the opportunities.

"It means the world. I know what it's like to go hungry, to go play a show for no money… I couldn't afford McDonald's and here we are… I'm very, very thankful," Johnson exclusively told Fox News Digital. 

Country Music Awards: Old Dominion beats Lady A and Zac Brown Band to win 'Vocal Group of the Year' Video

He continued to recount his childhood as he aspired to be a country star and thanked his wife for her unconditional support.

"When I was like 12 years old, I played guitar in my bedroom, after I got my homework done, until my fingers bled… I knew that I wanted to play music," Johnson recalled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 2022 CMA Awards began with a tribute, sung by, from left, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, to honor the legendary late country singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90.

The 2022 CMA Awards began with a tribute, sung by, from left, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, to honor the legendary late country singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

"I knew that I loved entertaining people… I had no idea that I was going to get surrounded with the kind of people that I've been surrounded by, from my band, my crew on the label… my wife has stood beside me through so much, and here we are. It just feels incredible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2022 CMA Awards began with a tribute, sung by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, to honor the legendary late country singer, Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosted the awards show in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

Trending