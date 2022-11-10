Expand / Collapse search
Patricia Heaton
Published

Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'

A potential red wave for Republicans turned into trickle on Election Day

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Republicans had too high expectations for the midterms: Heye Video

Republicans had too high expectations for the midterms: Heye

Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye says Republicans have a candidate quality problem ‘top to bottom,’ and Democratic pollster Carly Cooperman says abortion helped the Democrats avoid ‘huge losses.’

Patricia Heaton reached out on Thursday to Christians who are "disappointed" about the midterms.

"For those of you who are Christians and who feel disappointed or despairing of the election results, it is a blessing to be reminded that our security does not rest in men or governments, which are finite and will eventually crumble, but in God alone who is ever sustaining," the "Everybody Loves Raymond" actress tweeted.

The 64-year-old mother of four often posts about faith. 

"Good thought for today amidst all the political folderol…" she tweeted on Election Day along with a retweeted Dorothy Day quote that said: "I really only love God as much as I love the person I love the least." 

FIVE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS 

Patricia Heaton said Christians "disappointed" with the midterms should take comfort that God is "ever sustaining" while governments are "finite."

Patricia Heaton said Christians "disappointed" with the midterms should take comfort that God is "ever sustaining" while governments are "finite." (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Heaton also tweeted about voting on Tuesday.

"Happy to report my voting experience in Nashville gets a 10 out of 10!" she wrote. 

"Friendly volunteers, extremely organized, made sure everything was done correctly and you could see your voted get counted. Well done!" Heaton added. 

A Kevin McCarthy staff member puts her hand to her head during an Election Night watch party.

A Kevin McCarthy staff member puts her hand to her head during an Election Night watch party. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Heaton said she gave a "10 out of 10" to her voting experience in Nashville. "Well done!" she wrote.

On Tuesday, Heaton said she gave a "10 out of 10" to her voting experience in Nashville. "Well done!" she wrote. (Nicholas Hunt)

A potential red wave turned into a trickle for Republicans on Tuesday amid record high inflation and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden. By Thursday, Democrats still had a good chance to keep control of the Senate and to a lesser extent the House as several key races were still undecided.

Historically, the party of a first-term president usually suffers major setbacks in the first midterm after the presidential election. 

