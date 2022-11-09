Jennifer Aniston’s Chanel vintage micro bikini for magazine cover also worn by Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Aniston turned heads this week after the actress posed in a vintage Chanel micro bikini for Allure, which was revealed by the magazine on Wednesday.

The 1996 vintage bikini – which is not for sale – was also worn four years earlier by Kim Kardashian who posted a risqué selfie on Twitter after rocking the barely-there swimwear.

The bikini was first worn by Stella Tenant for a Chanel's 1996 Karl Lagerfeld spring collection runway show, and is available to Los Angeles residents to rent through EL CYĆER vintage for $1,996, according to People and Page Six.

The swimsuit is available to "industry professionals for editorial campaigns, red carpet events, public showcases, and exhibits," according to EL CYĆER's website.

Aniston also wore a 1997 Gucci G-string during the Allure shoot, which Kardashian also sported on Instagram few years back.

Unlike Kardashian, however, the "Friends" star told Allure in the cover story that she "hate[s]" social media. "It’s torture for me," Aniston revealed. "The reason I went on Instagram was to launch [her haircare] line. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally."

Still, the fashion icon said she feels better at 53 than she ever has.

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad s--- to ourselves," she told the magazine. "You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f---ing great at 53."

Aniston also covered her past infertility struggles, her relationship with her parents who divorced when she was little and whether she’d get married again in the article. "Never say never," Aniston shared.