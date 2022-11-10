Queen Consort Camilla visits Field of Remembrance to honor soldiers who lost their lives in war

Queen Consort Camilla is continuing the royal tradition of honoring those who have died on the battlefield.

Her Majesty joined more than a thousand veterans for the 94th year of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in war, Thursday.

The Royal Family's Twitter account shared several photos of the momentous event, as Camilla is seen shaking hands with individuals who visited the memorial.

"Since 1928, the Field of Remembrance has been held in the grounds of @WAbbey to commemorate those who have lost their lives in the Armed Forces," the royal caption read.

"Around 70,000 crosses and symbols are laid in 308 plots according to regiment, unit or association, planted by volunteers."

Camilla’s recent visit marks the third time she attended the gathering, according to People magazine.

Prince Philip regularly visited the Field of Remembrance as part of his royal duties in the 2000s until he retired in 2016.

After joining his grandfather on occasion, Prince Harry traditionally attended the annual event.

In 2019, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, went to the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

However, in 2020 they visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay tribute to war heroes for Remembrance Day while the rest of the British royal family did so in London.

Despite no longer representing the British monarchy, Prince Harry would have been in the U.K. during this period of remembrance if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t impacted travel plans, sources said at the time.

This year, Camilla, 75, donned a red poppy pin for the royal tradition, while wearing a dark green dress and black boots.

Queen Camilla is a patron of the Poppy Factory, which has been running the Field of Remembrance since 1928, according to the media outlet.

The memorial is open to the public until Nov. 20.

This year will be the first Remembrance Sunday since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Queen Elizabeth died in September at the age of 96.