Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant surprises fans with performance at Scottish bar

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant surprised patrons at a Scottish bar on Tuesday by casually dropping in and performing at the pub's open mic event.

The "Immigrant Song" singer had performed with his band, Saving Grace, at a local theater in Aberdeen, Scotland before heading to the pub.

The bar, Under the Hammer, excitedly wrote about the unexpected encounter on Facebook.

"It doesn't happen very often that we get a visit from Rock 'n' Roll hall of famer and CBE but last night we were honoured by a presence of Led Zeppelin's ROBERT PLANT!" the business wrote in a Facebook post.

"Robert and his new band mates joined us after their 'Saving Grace' gig at Tivoli and got involved in on our open mic session, delivering their 'I bid you goodnight' song." the post added. "WHAT A NIGHT!"

According to the host of the open mic event, the rock star was considerate and listened to other performers before taking the stage.

"He came in about an hour before the end, and he didn't just come along and just make it all about him," Jamie Rodden said, according to the BBC. "He actually certainly listened to the people that were playing as well."

Robert Plant performed with Led Zeppelin from 1968 to 1980, along with drummer John Bonham, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones. The group disbanded in 1980 after Bonham died from an alcohol overdose.

The band's most-beloved song, "Stairway to Heaven", was the subject of a legal battle with an American rock band called Spirit, who claimed Page and Plant stole one of their riffs. The group won their copyright infringement battle in 2020, saving Plant and Page millions of dollars in legal damages.

