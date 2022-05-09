Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share first photo of baby girl, reveal she spent '100 plus' days in the NICU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra showed off their baby girl via social media for the first time on Mother's Day.

Jonas and Chopra shared a photo featuring their baby girl and revealed she had spent over 100 days in the NICU.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the two said in the caption of the post. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

The couple, in the caption of the post, thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of their daughter during her time in the NICU.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad---. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Jonas also shared a special note for Chopra in honor of her first Mother's Day.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," Jonas wrote. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you."

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in January. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in two separate wedding ceremonies.

Rumors the two were romantically splitting surfaced in November after Chopra dropped "Chopra-Jonas" from her Instagram bio. However, the actress was quick to shut the rumors down.