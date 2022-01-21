Expand / Collapse search
Nick Jonas
Published

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby via surrogate

The couple announced the exciting news on social media on Friday

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

The couple announced the news on social media on Friday.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement read.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the actress, 39, wed in 2018 in two ceremonies in India. One ceremony was Hindu and the other Christian.

Back in November, the couple faced rumors of marital issues, but Chopra was quick to shut them down. First, she dropped a thirsty comment underneath her husband's Instagram workout post before doubling down on dispelling notions she and the boybander are wading treacherous waters in the marriage.

The "Quantico" actress then took to social media again — this time to share a video clip of herself gracing the stage during Netflix’s "Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France.  (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

"I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, whose names I can never remember," Chopra said in a video clip she shared of herself gracing the stage during Netflix’s "Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

"Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner," Chopra captioned the video post, joking that the Jonas Brothers "clearly" never made it big in her home country of India. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are new parents, the couple announced on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are new parents, the couple announced on Friday. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

"Perks of being a Jonas," she added in the caption.

Earlier this month, Chopra hinted to Vanity Fair that she and Jonas were ready to become parents.

"That’s a big part of our desire for the future," she said. "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

