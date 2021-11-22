Priyanka Chopra squashes Nick Jonas split rumors with steamy social media comment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be as strong as ever.

Rumors of a split between the two began circulating recently when fans noticed that Chopra, who often goes by Chopra-Jonas, dropped both of her last names from her social media accounts.

The reason for the name change remains unclear, but the "Quantico" star seemed to put any breakup rumors to rest with a steamy comment on her hubby's Instagram.

On Monday, Jonas, 29, took to Instagram to share a black and white video of himself performing some bicep curls during a workout.

"Monday motivation," he wrote in the caption. "Let’s get it."

Chopra, 39, commented: "Damn! I just died in your arms…"

For effect, she added an emoji with heart eyes, another sweating and a third simple red heart.

She wasn't the only star to show Jonas support either.

"Yes Under Armour," wrote Lindsey Vonn, referring to the Under Armour brand clothing the singer was wearing.

Chopra and Jonas began dating in 2018 and married in the same year.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Diwali with one another and Jonas shared their celebration on Instagram.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours," he captioned a brief video clip of him and his wife wearing traditional outfits. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Chopra shared a post of her own, putting her elaborate gown and colorful decorations in her shared home with Jonas.

"To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home," she gushed in the caption. "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."