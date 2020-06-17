Nick Cordero's wife says he's struggling with blood pressure amid 'roller coaster' battle with coronavirus

Once again, Nick Cordero's health battle has left his wife, Amanda Kloots, asking for prayers.

On Wednesday, Kloots shared on her Instagram Story that the 41-year-old actor's blood pressure isn't where it should be.

The fitness guru posted a black screen with a brief message in white text along with a handful of praying hand emojis.

'AVATAR' SEQUAL RESUMES PRODUCTION, PRODUCER SHARES PICTURE OF 'FIRST SHOT BACK' ON SET

"Prayers for Nick," she wrote. "Please pray that Nicks [sic] blood pressure gets better!"

The previous evening, Kloots offered a brief update on Cordero's condition, calling it "a roller coaster."

"Some days are good, some days aren't. Some things look better, some things aren't," she said. "You feel like sometimes, there's lots of hope and then sometimes, it's not as much hope."

'THAT '70S SHOW' ACTOR DANNY MASTERSON CHARGED WITH RAPING 3 WOMEN, DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS

Having recently revealed that her husband has undergone stem cell treatment, Kloots said that doctors are hoping to get Cordero "stable and strong enough to have more options."

"It's monotonous and it is hard on a daily basis," said Kloots. "Very, very hard for me, I'm sure even more so for Nick, his mother, for our families, it is like ... never-ending."

To combat her worries, she said she has been frequently "leaning into [her] faith" during Cordero's 77-day stay in the hospital.

Earlier in the video, Kloots noted that she is beginning to feel "emotionless" following the ups and downs of the health crisis, but that she's maintaining hope.

"Do not get me wrong, I am not giving up any kind of hope or giving up any kind of positivity for Nick, for my husband," she emphasized. "Not at all. Not even close."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cordero was first hospitalized for coronavirus complications in March. His battle with the virus has resulted in mini-strokes, the amputation of his leg, a medically-induced coma, and many other ailments since then.