Actor Nick Cordero has leg amputated during coronavirus fight

The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero says her husband has had his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots on Instagram wrote late Saturday that Cordero “made it out of surgery alive and is headed to his room to rest and recover.”

Kloots took to Instagram on Saturday to say that Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

Cordero entered the intensive case unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last month and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

Kloots has been sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he could see them when we woke up, and urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.

On Saturday, she thanked her brother for stepping in and helping her with the child.

“I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing,” she posted. She also posted a video from her wedding with Cordero and wrote, “We WILL dance again!”

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s adaptation of the 1994 Woody Allen film “Bullets Over Broadway," for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.

