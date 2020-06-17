'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women, district attorney says

Danny Masterson has been charged with “forcibly raping three women” in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of Masterson, 44. The charges were filed Tuesday and Masterson was arrested late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was being held on $3.3 million bail.

The “That ‘70s Show” star is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, according to the complaint. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in 2003, and "sometime" between the months October and December of that year is accused of also raping a 23-year-old woman, whom the actor invited into his Hollywood Hills home, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s (DA's) Office.

DANNY MASTERSON ASKS JUDGE TO REVEAL ACCUSERS’ IDENTITIES, ACCUSES THEM OF 'SHAMEFUL MONEY GRAB'

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent, we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," Mesereau said in a statement. "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The case, which remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, was filed for warrant on Tuesday, the DA’s Office said.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, said all of the alleged crimes occurred at the defendant’s home.

NETFLIX EXEC TELLS DANNY MASTERSON ACCUSER COMPANY DOESN’T BELIEVE RAPE CLAIMS AGAINST ACTOR

Furthermore, the DA’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two additional cases -- one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged, according to the release.

Masterson was fired from his role on Netflix’s “The Ranch” in 2017, shortly after the allegations came to light. A criminal investigation was conducted at the time but no charges were filed.

DANNY MASTERSON RAPE ALLEGATIONS FROM FELLOW SCIENTOLOGISTS RESURFACE

Masterson told the Huffington Post at the time: “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch.’ From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one."

The statement continued: “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

DANNY MASTERSON, CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY SUED FOR ALLEGED RAPE COVER-UP, STALKING

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Reps for Masterson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report