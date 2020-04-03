Nick Cordero 'stable,' 'responding well' to medication after two negative coronavirus tests, wife says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Broadway star Nick Cordero was hospitalized in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Hospital earlier this week due to coronavirus-like symptoms. He was unconscious and placed on a ventilator as he battled for his life.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been updating fans about his condition on social media, and thankfully Cordero's health is slowly improving.

“Two negative COVID tests. Doctors are convinced though that it is COVID so they did a third test,” Kloots wrote on her Instagram Stories (via People magazine). “He is doing BETTER! His body is responding well to the medication for COVID and he needs less oxygen from the ventilator.”

BROADWAY STAR NICK CORDERO IN ICU, FAMILY THINKS IT'S DUE TO MISDIAGNOSED CORONAVIRUS

She continued, “His latest chest x-ray is also better!”

“The doctor has told me that he is stable. That his oxygen levels are ok,” Kloots described. “That I need to prepare myself for the long haul because we are at the beginning of this.”

Kloots said although this has been the most difficult time in her life, she deeply appreciates everyone's support. “Thank you to everyone I do not feel alone in this fight,” she said “I am a firm believer in the power of prayer so I thank you for it.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The fitness influencer added, “I do believe Nick will get through this. One day at a time.”

She wrote on Tuesday when Cordero, 41, was admitted into the hospital that she missed him terribly.

"I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing. Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels," she wrote on social media.

BROADWAY SHUTS ITS DOORS AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Cordero in a Tony Award-nominated actor and singer best known for his roles on Broadway in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Waitress."

The couple wed in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son named Elvis, in June 2019.

Worldwide, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected and over 53,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 infections and more than 5,900 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.