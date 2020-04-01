Broadway star Nick Cordero in ICU, family thinks it's due to misdiagnosed coronavirus

Nick Cordero, known for his roles on Broadway in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Waitress," is currently in intensive care.

The 41-year-old Tony Award nominee is possibly battling coronavirus and is unconscious, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots, who posted the news about his health on Instagram.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“My sweet husband needs your prayers please. Nick has been sick for a while with what we were told last week was pneumonia,” she wrote on Wednesday,

Kloots believes the severity of his case is because Cordero was potentially misdiagnosed.

“Unfortunately, we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care," she explained.

BROADWAY SHUTS ITS DOORS AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

"I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing. Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels," she concluded.

The couple wed in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son named Elvis, in June 2019.

Worldwide, about 900,000 people have been infected and over 44,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. recorded over 200,000 infections and more than 4,476 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.