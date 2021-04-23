'Backstreet Boys' alum Nick Carter shares update about wife Lauren Kitt and newborn's condition

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter are still in the hospital with their newborn baby after they experienced "minor complications" related to the birth.

The Backstreet Boys alum provided an update on their condition after announcing the baby's birth on Thursday.

On Friday, Carter tweeted, "Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet."

"We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you," he added.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer first tweeted about the birth. "We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," he wrote. "But as a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

The Carters are already parents to son Odin Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse Reign, 18 months.

Back in January interview, Kitt Carter spoke with People magazine about how she experienced multiple miscarriages before her current pregnancy.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," she revealed. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise."

The boy band star and the fitness trainer married in 2014.

"I have always wanted to love somebody, someone unconditionally and give everything to those people, my wife, my kids, and be selfless," Carter described. "Now that I have it, yes, I am living my dream and I am very grateful for that and very blessed."