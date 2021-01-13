Nick Carter's wife Lauren didn't know she was pregnant for over 5 months

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, were ecstatic and surprised to learn they're expecting a third child.

The Backstreet Boys star and his spouse had suffered numerous miscarriages over the years and didn't think having another baby was a possibility.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Kitt, 37, told People magazine. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant."

"I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she explained.

Kitt admitted she thought she had a tumor "because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children."

The pair were even talking about using a surrogate in the near future to expand their family.

"With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing," Carter, 40, said. "We love our two children and we pride ourselves in being great parents."

The singer and the fitness expert/trainer marred in 2014 and share son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 15 months.

"I have always wanted to love somebody, someone unconditionally and give everything to those people, my wife, my kids, and be selfless," Carter described. "Now that I have it, yes, I am living my dream and I am very grateful for that and very blessed."