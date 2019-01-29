NFL Network reporter Kim Jones details near-death experience

NFL Network host and reporter Kim Jones said Tuesday that she is "incredibly lucky" to be alive after suffering an aortic dissection while covering a Washington Redskins practice in November.

"My neck got hot on both sides," Jones told WFAN Radio's Mike Francesa in Atlanta, where she is covering Sunday's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. "I was at the Redskins [facility] and all of a sudden ... I knew it was something out of the ordinary."

Jones explained that an aortic dissection occurs when "the layers of your aorta separate, and that leaves the aorta subject to rupture."

"As great as you are, Mike," Jones told Francesa. "You and I aren't here if my aorta ruptures, because I'm nowhere."

Jones said she was initially treated by Redskins team doctor Robin West before she was taken to Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in northern Virginia, where she spent two weeks. On Thanksgiving Day, Jones posted an Instagram video revealing to her followers that she had "almost died," but declining to reveal further details. She posted another video when she left the hospital saying: "The surgeons saved my life, against big odds ... everyone in this hospital has helped put me back together."

On Tuesday, Jones told Francesa that a cardiologist had told her that "80 percent [of those who suffer an aortic dissection] don't make the hospital." She added that one of her surgeons told her that the condition had led to the death of actor John Ritter in 2003.

"He said, 'John Ritter went to the hospital, was misdiagnosed and died,'" Jones said. "'You came to this hospital, were properly diagnosed and lived.’"

Jones, 49, has worked as a full-time contributor to the NFL Network since 2012. She previously worked as the clubhouse reporter for New York Yankees telecasts and as a beat reporter covering the New York Giants. She has also worked as an occasional fill-in host on New York-based WFAN.