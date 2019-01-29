Pizza Hut to give free pizza, Super Bowl tickets to first baby born after kickoff

Oh, baby!

The social media games have already begun for Super Bowl LIII, as reps for Pizza Hut, the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, have announced that the chain will be presenting free pizza and tickets to next year's Super Bowl to the family of the first baby born after kickoff through an online contest.

The Texas-based chain announced the celebratory news on Jan. 29, which will commence with a proper social media hash-tagging contest on Super Bowl Sunday. The restaurant – which has temporarily renamed itself “Pizza Hut Hut” online and at one Atlanta location in honor of the highly anticipated game – promises that the dazzling promotion will “overdeliver” on Feb. 3.

"If there's one thing we're more passionate about than pizza and football, it's the family we get to enjoy it with," said chief brand officer Marianne Radley in a press release. "Family celebrations and Pizza Hut have gone hand in hand for more than 60 years, so in our first year as the Official Pizza Sponsor at Super Bowl LIII, we wanted to show up for our fans who are in the unique position of expanding their family during the biggest NFL game of the year.”

“And as a mother of four, I would've jumped at the idea of free, post-delivery pizza at the hospital!” Radley added.

As per the official rules, parents who welcome a new baby during the game should share a photo and the exact time of birth to Twitter, tagging @PizzaHut, #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion for consideration in the contest. No purchase is necessary for participation.

Pizza Hut (Hut) promises that the grand prize will provide the lucky winners with “fuel through 365 sleepless nights” and tickets to next year’s Super Bowl to ensure that the 2020 sporting showdown is “equally as unforgettable.”

The New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LIII. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET but there will likely be pregame coverage on CBS.

The teams will compete for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where roughly 75,000 fans are expected to gather to watch the nail-biter.

This year marks Pizza Hut’s inaugural year as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

The league parted ways with longtime sponsor Papa John’s last year, after the chain’s then-CEO and founder John Schnatter made controversial comments in November 2017, blaming the NFL’s handling of the national anthem protests and “poor leadership” for slumping sales at his eponymous company.

