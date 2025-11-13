New claims emerge about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mysteriously vanishing from Kardashian social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The royals were ready to rumble over Kris Jenner's birthday party.

A rep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly requested the removal of their images from carousels shared on both the matriarch's social media accounts and also Kim Kardashian's platforms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made appearances at multiple events in Los Angeles on Saturday, but a source told Page Six that the couple didn't want to ruffle feathers with the monarchy by publicly flaunting their friendships.

"They don’t want to piss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile," a source told the outlet.

Palace insiders allegedly thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star-studded night out was "so tacky."

"It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy," the insider told the outlet.

Representatives for both the Kardashians and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Reports circulated that the photos were deleted because the royal couple didn't check off "no" on a photo consent form.

However, a source told People magazine that "there were no consent forms."

In a post shared on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hobnobbed with the Kardashian matriarch, only for Jenner to delete images from her social media account.

Kim Kardashian, 45, also shared an image with the As Ever brand founder while Prince Harry stood in the background, a photo that was also deleted from Kim's account.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dressed to impress for the spy-themed party, with the duke sporting a black tuxedo while his wife opted for a long-sleeved black gown.

The royal couple began their Los Angeles date night nearby at the Baby2Baby Gala, where they were spotted supporting family friend Serena Williams as she was honored with the "Giving Tree Award." The annual event raised a record-breaking $18 million to support Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides basic essential items to children in need.

"They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy," a source told People magazine .

"Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day."

Back at the Bond blowout, Jenner wined and dined the night away with her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, who also party-hopped from the Baby2Baby Gala wearing a sparkling silver Jenny Packham gown adorned with crystals.

A handful of billionaires were invited to the reality star's 70th birthday party – which was hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion – including Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The all-star guest list also included Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, Mariah Carey and Adele.