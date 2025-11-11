Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mysteriously vanish from Kris Jenner's birthday party posts

Kim Kardashian also removed images featuring the royal couple at Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills mansion

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went noticeably missing from Kris Jenner's birthday party post only hours after the momager shared snaps from her star-studded soirée.

Jenner, 70, hosted a James Bond-themed bash in Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate her milestone day and invited a number of Hollywood heavyweights to the ritzy event.

In a post shared on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hobnobbed with the Kardashian matriarch, only for Jenner to delete images from her social media account.

PRINCE HARRY'S HEARTFELT ESSAY SHOWS ‘DEEP REGRETS’ ABOUT LEAVING BRITAIN: EXPERT

Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand next to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' house in Beverly Hills, Calif. (BACKGRID/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian, 45, also shared an image with the As Ever brand founder while Prince Harry stood in the background, a photo that was also deleted from Kim's account.

Representatives for both the Kardashians and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.  

Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand walking into Jeff Bezos' home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Kathy Hilton rocks black sheer dress at Kris Jenner's birthday party.

Socialite and philanthropist Kathy Hilton joined the star-studded guest list for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

NASA PUSHES BACK AFTER KIM KARDASHIAN CLAIMS MOON LANDING WAS FAKE DURING REALITY SHOW APPEARANCE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dressed to impress for the spy-themed party, with the duke sporting a black tuxedo while his wife opted for a long-sleeved black gown. 

The royal couple began their Los Angeles date night nearby at the Baby2Baby Gala, where they were spotted supporting family friend Serena Williams as she was honored with the "Giving Tree Award." The annual event raised a record-breaking $18 million to support Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides basic essential items to children in need. 

"They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy," a source told People magazine.

Prince Harry, Serena Williams, Meghan Markle attend Baby2Baby Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supported longtime friend Serena Williams as she was honored at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell. (Emma McIntyre)

"Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Back at the Bond blowout, Jenner wined and dined the night away with her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, who also party-hopped from the Baby2Baby Gala wearing a sparkling silver Jenny Packham gown adorned with crystals.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Jenner's close confidant, Kathy Hilton, showed some leg, wearing a black lace mini dress for her friend's bash.

Bill Gates carries a present to Kris Jenner birthday party.

Bill Gates brought a gift for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch on her 70th birthday. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Paris Hilton sports sparkling gown in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton was first spotted at the Baby2Baby Gala before heading to Jenner's Bond-themed bash. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

A handful of billionaires were invited to the reality star's 70th birthday party – which was hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion – including Bill Gates, who carried in an expertly wrapped gift for the mother-of-six.

Martha Stewart glittered in gold wearing a sparkling wrapped blouse paired with green sequined slacks for her friend's formal affair.

Longtime Kardashian stylist, Dani Michelle, shared "some 007" curated ensembles for her famous friends on social media. Best buddies Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber posed for selfies while showing off their spy-themed threads.

Martha Stewart glitters at Kris Jenner's birthday party.

Martha Stewart stepped out in style for Jenner's 70th soirée. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Khloe Kardashian proved diamonds are forever as she rocked a collection of sparkling necklaces to match her shimmering silver bodycon gown.

The all-star guest list also included Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and Adele. 

