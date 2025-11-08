NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is looking to the future after announcing she did not pass the California bar exam.

The 45-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram stories Saturday to share she did not pass the California bar exam, which she took on July 29 and July 30.

"Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far," she added. "Falling short isn't failure — it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

Kardashian began her journey toward becoming a lawyer in 2018, when she entered California’s Law Office Study Program, which allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under licensed attorneys instead of attending law school.

In 2021, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced that she had passed California's "baby bar" exam in 2021 after three failed attempts. Kardashian completed her six-year program in May.

While she isn't officially a lawyer in real life, she is currently playing one on TV, as attorney Allura Grant in the Hulu series "All's Fair." In a recent Instagram post, Kardashian laughed off negative reviews of the show, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Glenn Close, has been receiving from fans.

"Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus," she captioned the post, which featured screenshots of posts from fans critiquing the show.

During the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview series, Kardashian was interviewed by her "All's Fair" co-star, Teyana Taylor, and admitted to using ChatGPT for legal advice.

"So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there," she admitted, before adding, "They're always wrong," she said. "It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail! Why did you do this?' And it will talk back to me."

She then jokingly called ChatGPT her "frenemy," saying she'll often go back and forth with it, letting the artificial intelligence know "you're gonna make me fail."

The "American Horror Story" actress said the AI would then tell her, "This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along."

"So she clocked you," Taylor pointed out.

"Clocked me," Kardashian admitted. The two later joked that she and ChatGPT are "toxic friends."