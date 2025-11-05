Expand / Collapse search
Oprah features Meghan Markle’s pricey homemade jam in 2025 holiday gift guide

Media mogul also highlights Kim Kardashian's $128 Skims pajamas and Shay Mitchell's luggage brand

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," explains why the feud between the royal brothers remains unresolved five years on.

Oprah Winfrey is giving her famous friends, like Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian, a shout-out in her 2025 Favorite Things List.

On Nov. 5, the former talk show host released her annual guide, which first debuted in her magazine, Oprah Daily, in 1996. Winfrey breaks her list into categories, including food, travel, budget-friendly, wellness, kids and families.

In the food section of this year's list, Winfrey highlighted Markle's As Ever holiday drop — their Signature Fruit Spread. The Duchess of Sussex's spread retails for $42. Markle's orange marmalade, strawberry jam and raspberry jam are included in the set.

Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey split

Oprah Winfrey referred to Meghan Markle as her neighbor in her holiday gift guide. (Getty Images)

"Before my neighbor Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us," Winfrey said in her gift guide.

She continued, "I love to drizzle it on an English muffin or yogurt or ice cream. I also love bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of orange marmalade and raspberry and strawberry spreads, just add a bow and you're ready to go."

On Nov. 5, Markle's brand shared a newsletter, announcing that they made Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2025.

"We’re honored to be included in the season’s quintessential guide to gifting. So much love is poured into each recipe, to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season," the message to subscribers said.

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling with diamonds

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand was included in Oprah Winfrey's holiday favorites list. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kardashian's Skims brand also got a mention by Winfrey. She listed the apparel brand's pajama set, which retails for $128, on her favorites list. Winfrey noted she owns three pairs herself.

Kim Kardashian wears updo at event in New York

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand received a shout-out from Winfrey. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"They're whisper-soft, easy to move in, easy to live in — the kind of set you never want to take off," Winfrey said.

"Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell's BÉIS luggage brand was also featured on Winfrey's list. Oprah's longtime friend, Gayle King, wrote in the gift guide that she is a fan of the company.

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey smiling at an event

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey are longtime friends. (Getty Images)

"I love a matched set, and these, in high-fashion colors, are easy to pick out at the baggage carousel," King said.

Winfrey notably made a few of her items shoppable through Amazon. She attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Italian wedding this summer.

Oprah Winfrey seen with Gayle King and friends at the Bezos Sanchez wedding in Italy

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey left the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sánchez. (Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2021, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, sat down for a bombshell, tell-all interview with Winfrey. The couple revealed their struggles with racism, mental health and more.

In the clips, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were sitting opposite Winfrey, holding hands during the interview, filmed in a lush garden setting.

Shay Mitchell posing on the red carpet

Shay Mitchell's luggage company is one of Gayle King's favorites. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan)

Markle married Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born the following year.

The couple stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.

Oprah interviews Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a special in 2021, and they revealed their struggles with royal life. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

The sit-down aired on the same day the late queen spoke in a TV address for Commonwealth Day. The Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020 marked the final royal appearance made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Their daughter Lilibet was born in June 2021.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

