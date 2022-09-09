Kate Middleton spotted for first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time Friday following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Middleton was photographed inside a car at Windsor. She wore sunglasses, and her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

The royal family announced Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Members of the royal family had traveled to Scotland on Thursday after doctors became "concerned" for Her Majesty's health. Hours later, she passed away.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge did not travel to Scotland with Prince William. The prince was photographed arriving with Prince Andrew, Countess of Wessex, and Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Middleton and Prince William's three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - started a new school on Thursday.

Meghan Markle also stayed behind while husband Prince Harry traveled to Scotland, although he did not arrive at Balmoral Castle before Queen Elizabeth's death was announced to the public.

Middleton was seen in Windsor after Prince Harry arrived home from Balmoral Castle.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Markle's absence was likely due to Middleton's decision to stay in Windsor.

"It is likely due to the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge stayed behind," Schofield explained.

"It was the first day at a new school for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tiny crew, and I don’t think that they wanted to interrupt the school day or scare the kids on their first day," Schofield added.

The royal expert did note there has been some tension among the royal family in the past.

"Tom Bower, the author of ‘Revenge,’ claims in his book that the queen was overheard saying, ‘Thank goodness,’ that Meghan wasn’t attending Prince Philip’s funeral. Is it a possibility that she is unwelcome? Perhaps," she told Fox News Digital. "But keep in mind, we recently found out that the Sussexes were invited to stay the night at Balmoral with the queen this week and the Sussexes declined."

"I do think it is more likely due to Meghan not wanting to interrupt something sacred and feeling especially out of place without Kate there," said Schofield.

