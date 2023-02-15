Netflix star Alison Brie runs naked through hotel hallway for husband Dave Franco

Alison Brie is willing to do anything to make her husband, Dave Franco, smile.

The actress posted a video of herself running naked through a hallway in a hotel on her social media to surprise him.

Brie’s nudity is blurred as she races to Franco’s hotel room door and knocks on it several times before he answers. When he sees her, she greets him in a singsong voice saying, "Happy premiere night!"

Franco, who Brie noted thought she was in the shower, laughs and replies, "Get out of the hall!" She jokes back, "I've done three laps already!"

"What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere," she wrote in the caption, adding that their new Amazon Prime movie "Somebody I Used to Know" is available to stream.

The film was written and directed by Franco and stars Brie as a workaholic returning to her hometown, reconnecting with an ex and old friends as she reconsiders her life.

Brie and Franco were married in 2017 after dating for six years. In an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," she revealed that a friend set them up during Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2011.

The ‘GLOW’ star doesn’t seem to mind stripping down.

In 2017, when the Emmy-nominated series was debuting on Netflix, Brie spoke with Playboy and said the role reminded her of her "nudist days from college and that feeling of, ‘Oh yeah, I love my body and this is fun and silly and it's fine.’"