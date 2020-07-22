Alison Brie reveals her friend set her up with Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco met during Mardi Gras in 2011 and instantly hit it off, thanks to their friend.

Brie, 37, opened up about meeting her now-husband during her appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

"It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin," Brie joked.

She continued: "I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules after we ran into Dave at the airport."

“The two of them are friends and she had invited him out to dinner with us there,” the actress explained. “He was sitting next to her across the table and… my friend texts me under the table and was like, 'You should hook up with Dave'… and I responded with, 'Yes, please' with a lot of thumbs up emojis. A very enthusiastic response."

Franco, 35, was also enthusiastic about the idea. “He was like, 'I'm in!'" Brie said.

The “Glow” star added that both she and Franco had no idea that their mutual friend was sharing their responses with each of them.

“It was 48 hours of drugs, sex, a lot of making out," she said while laughing.

Eventually, Brie flew out to New York to meet Franco while he was filming.

“He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip which read, 'Come with me to Paris,'" she said. The couple has remained solid since.

The “Neighbors” actor and Brie got engaged in 2015 and got married in 2017.