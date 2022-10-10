NeNe Leakes speaks outs after her 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffers from heart failure, stroke: 'Very scary'

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes confirmed her son, Brentt, suffered from heart failure and a stroke on Sept. 26.

The reality TV star, 54, took to her Instagram story on Monday to thank fans for their support after reports emerged that her 23-year-old son suffered a health scare.

The cause of NeNe Leakes son Brentt's heart failure and stroke is not currently known. Brentt is currently recovering.

"We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place," she said in the video. "So, here I am, because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."

Leakes continued: "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke. He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him."

During her lengthy video, the "Real Housewives" star noted that doctors suspected drugs, alcohol or an infection – such as HIV – could have been a cause for the health scare, which she clarified.

"Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID," she said.

Despite doctors running several tests on Brentt, the cause for the stroke has not been identified. "It was very scary," Leakes said.

"I don't even want to go into details. What happened and how I found out and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing. So, he's struggling you know, with speaking, and it's, just know that keep us in your prayers. Keep bringing your prayers," she said.

Leakes shared that she FaceTimed her son Monday morning and noted that Brentt seemed to be in good spirits. She then reflected on her own health history.

"If you remember some years ago, I had blood clots in my lungs and we could not figure out where it came from," Leakes shared. "So, they're thinking that it may be Brentt was born with some sort of disease or something with his heart since he was a kid and it just never showed up until now. Like we don't know, this is just a lot for us right now. And everything is still very new."

Leakes shared that Brentt was "very stressed out" during the month of September, which is the anniversary of his father, Gregg Leakes’ death. He died in 2021 after struggling with colon cancer. Gregg was 66.

"And I don't even know if that has anything to do with it at all," Leakes noted. "I mean, I really asked the doctors questions like that. And they seem to think that that is not the case with Brentt."

Gregg’s health struggles were often highlighted on the popular reality TV show. Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, but it went into remission after treatment. In June 2021, however, NeNe confirmed that his cancer had returned.

They first married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013.