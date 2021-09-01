‘RHOA’ star Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes, dead from colon cancer at 66

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes has died from colon cancer, Fox News has confirmed. He was 66 years old.

Multiple reports on Wednesday said Gregg went "peacefully" in his home while he was surrounded by his family, citing a statement from publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," the in memoriam from Dukes reads, according to reports. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time," the note adds.

NeNe Leakes, 53, a cornerstone of the wildly popular Atlanta iteration of the "Real Housewives" franchise, had previously addressed Gregg’s debilitating health not only on various seasons of the show but as recently as Saturday in a social media video obtained by It’s OnSite, where she appeared to be readying herself for the unfortunately inevitable.

"My husband is transitioning to the other side," she told the room before turning to acknowledge those who called her out.

"You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ OK?"

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, but it went into remission after treatment. In June, however, NeNe confirmed that his cancer had returned.

"If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different," she shared at the time. "He’s different."

"I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength," NeNe said, adding, "And pray for me too."

They first married in 1997 and divorced in 2011 before remarrying in 2013.