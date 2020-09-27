NeNe Leakes reveals she felt 'forced out' of 'Real Housewives' by Bravo

NeNe Leakes revealed that she felt “forced” out of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” by Bravo weeks after announcing she decided to leave the show.

The reality star, 52, took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to a fan who asked about her exit, specifically inquiring as to whether or not the network had grand plans for a spinoff show focused on her life.

“They don’t think i deserve to work at all in any compactly [sic],” the star responded.

When the fan mused that it sounds like she was forced out, the star responded with a curt, “They definitely did.”

Leakes appeared on "RHOA" from Seasons 1 through 7, then took a break and returned for Seasons 10 through 12. She initially announced her departure from the show in a YouTube video shared on her channel.

“I started on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off," she said. "You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV."

A representative for Bravo told Fox News at the time, “We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.' She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Andy Cohen reacted to the news on social media, calling Leakes "an icon of the genre."

"Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA," he added. "I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever."