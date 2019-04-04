Reality star NeNe Leakes reveals husband has 'completed 6 months of chemotherapy!'

Reality star NeNe Leakes revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that her husband of six years “has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!”

Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer last summer. Although he originally didn’t plan to go through chemotherapy, hoping to pursue holistic options instead, People reported, he is now finished with his treatment, according to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star.

‘INSIDE EDITION’ ANCHOR DEBORAH NORVILLE TO UNDERGO CANCER SURGERY AFTER VIEWER SPOTTED LUMP ON NECK

“Awesome job hunni!” she said in the Instagram. “I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life! PS: Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts! We love you.”

The video shows a smiling Gregg Leakes ringing a gong while surrounded by cheering hospital staff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we've been going thru,” she wrote at the end of the Instagram.