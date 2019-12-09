NeNe Leakes slams Andy Cohen after he mentions her repeat outfit

Actress and reality star NeNe Leakes clapped back at talk show host Andy Cohen after he mentioned that she wore the same dress twice during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

During a chat with singer Ashanti and frequent guest on Leakes' show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cohen, 51, pointed out that Leakes, also 51, wore the same red dress on two separate occasions.

"One of NeNe's confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in LA where the strap broke," said Cohen. "So I guess she fixed her strap, which we love."

Cohen and his guests laughed as he said: "We just love our eagle-eyed researchers here. Was that shady?"

According to Leakes, the answer to that question is "yes."

The "Glee" alum shared the clip on Instagram, adding a lengthy caption to express her irritation.

"Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like I don’t get it," said Leakes in the caption. "That was 2 years ago I wore this dress ONCE, so I can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties?"

"Why you care?" she continued. "It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No, I mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn't you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as I say something or do something I’m wrong."

She capped off her thoughts with, "I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL."

Leakes then shared a second post, showcasing celebrities like Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian wearing repeat outfits.

"Not sure why women who are public figures can't repeat an outfit but these ladies did it fabulously and I will continue to do so whenever I feel like," said Leakes in her caption. "I love my clothes."

Reps for "Watch What Happens Live" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.