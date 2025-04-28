Nelly calls for positivity after Trump’s first 100 days in office: 'I’m a glass half full type of guy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Months after facing backlash for performing at the Liberty Ball in celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Nelly is calling for unity as Trump reaches his 100th day in office.

"I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything," Nelly, who performed at Stagecoach over the weekend, told Fox News Digital. "I'm a glass half full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

Ahead of his performance in January, the rapper felt the need to defend his decision as he was met with a wave of criticism.

"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office," the St. Louis native said during a live conversation with fellow rapper, Willie D.

"It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office," Nelly, who was born on a military base, continued. "So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office."

A source close to the artist told Fox News Digital that in addition to his father, Nelly's aunts and uncles "all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote. He has personally stayed away from politics and wouldn’t participate in campaigning for anyone, but this performance is for the highest office."

Additionally, during the conversation, Nelly said his decision wasn't based off politics.

"The politics, for me, is over. He won! He's the president," the "Hot In Herre" singer said earlier in the conversation. "He's the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would've asked me to perform, I would've performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would've won and asked me to perform, I would've performed," he said.

After his performance at the Liberty Ball, Nelly told Fox News Digital, "It was an honor to have performed for the highest office in the greatest nation. Now we look to the president to step up, serve, and lift us all."

