Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri says 'not enough' is done for veterans, military and first responders

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate happens Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Fieri says ‘not enough done’ for military, veterans, first responders Video

Fieri says ‘not enough done’ for military, veterans, first responders

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri tells Fox News Digital that he believes "not enough" is done for active military members, veterans and first responders in our country.

Guy Fieri doesn't think enough is being done for America's "unsung heroes."

"We should be celebrating our veterans and our active military and our first responders every single day in this country," Fieri told Fox News Digital on Jan. 7.

"They're unsung heroes," he added. 

Fieri noted that "there's just not enough done" for the citizens who dedicate their lives to being on the front lines, and he called for giving more "attention" to the military and veterans. 

GUY FIERI, SAMMY HAGAR'S TRUCKS CARRYING $1 MILLION OF TEQUILA HIJACKED IN DOUBLE HEIST AFTER CROSSING BORDER

Guy Fieri on red carpet split with Fieri and first responders

Fieri believes active military members, veterans and first responders are an integral part of our nation. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment | Guy Fieri Foundation)

The celebrity chef created the Guy Fieri Foundation, which has several programs that honor veterans and first responders for their dedication to duty and service to their communities. Fieri has hosted events that provide a day of recognition through food and words of appreciation.

"I'd love to help causes around the world. … But I really believe that we need to take care of these folks at home first. And that's what we do," Fieri said of his foundation.

He explained that his father was part of the military, which is why he finds veterans and first responders very special. 

"My dad … was on submarines during Vietnam. A lot of my family members have served in our country. My foundation, the Guy Fieri Foundation, is all about … serving those who have served us."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Guy Fieri wears leather jacket on Fox & Friends

Fieri says active military, veterans and first responders are "unsung heroes" who should be celebrated. (John Lamparski)

On Tuesday, Fieri's foundation shared on their Instagram Story that they were out serving L.A. fire first responders.

"Ready to serve our first responders yesterday in Malibu," the first photo read, including the hashtag "serving those who protect us all." The following video showed men and women in uniform lining up ready to chow down with text that reads, "It's go time to serve dinner to our first responders coming off the fire lines @losangelesfiredepartment @calfire in Malibu."

Photos of first responders being served food by Guy Fieri Foundation

The Guy Fieri Foundation serves dinner to first responders in Malibu, Calif., on Monday. (Guy Fieri Foundation Instagram)

As the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host gears up for his Flavortown Tailgate party for the upcoming Super Bowl, he told Fox News Digital how his partnership with Carnival Cruise Line is doing some good for those "unsung heroes."

"We made sure that 2,000 of the 10,000 tickets were carved out right off the bat and put aside for them," Fieri said, referring to active military, veterans and first responders.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: GUY FIERI SAYS ‘NOT ENOUGH DONE’ FOR MILITARY, VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Guy Fieri says ‘not enough done’ for military, veterans and first responders Video

This year, he's also teamed up with Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, King’s Hawaiian, TickPick, Sabra and GNC. Guy's Flavortown Tailgate takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9, in New Orleans. But the very first event happened in Arizona, where something unexpected happened.

"The president of Carnival was backstage … and she goes, ‘I want to give away a cruise.’ I said, ‘OK, how many?’ She goes, 'Well, I don't know, 10 or 20.' And I'm like, 'What?'" 

The chef said the two agreed on whom the cruises should go to, and when they took the stage, Fieri asked anyone who was active military to raise their hands.

WATCH: GUY FIERI'S SPECIAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACTIVE MILITARY, VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Guy Fieri's special consideration for active military, veterans and first responders Video

"They raised their hand. I said, 'OK, you, you, you all get a free cruise.' People lost their minds. People were in tears. And then I said, 'OK, raise your hand if you're a veteran.'" 

"We live in the greatest country in the world," Fieri said. "We have the greatest resources in the world. Collective as an energy, we can make anything happen we want to make happen."

SAMMY HAGAR SAYS ONE TRUCK HAS BEEN FOUND AFTER MILLION-DOLLAR TEQUILA HEIST AT BORDER TOWN

guy fieri and sammy hagar pose with santos bottles

Guy Fieri co-owns the tequila brand Santo Spirits with former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Los Santos: Santo Puro Mezquila)

Besides being a charitable celebrity chef and TV host, Fieri co-owns the tequila brand Santo Spirits with former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar

Last year, two freight trucks carrying $1 million in products for his tequila business were stolen, and he told Fox News Digital that thousands of bottles are still missing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Someone still has 10,000 bottles of it," Fieri said. "We're, of course, pretty disheartened by the situation."

On the weekend of Nov. 9, a representative for Hagar told Fox News Digital that two freight trucks were hijacked in Laredo, Texas.

Hagar's rep said "it appears this was an organized crime effort where the trucks were illegally double brokered to different carriers who transferred the product to their trucks" after they crossed over the border from Mexico to Texas.

Fieri said one truck is still missing and that it was all part of a plotted hijack.

Celebrity tequila from Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri

Fieri says he and Hagar were "pretty disheartened by the situation." (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Los Santos: Santo Puro Mezquila)

WATCH: GUY FIERI CLAIMS 10,000 BOTTLES OF TEQUILA STILL MISSING AFTER TRUCKS CARRYING $1M OF BOOZE HIJACKED

Fieri: 10K bottles of tequila still missing after trucks hijacked Video

"It wasn't just like haphazardly someone just decided that they would go steal a truck. … Someone was planning it. Someone got it."

He told Fox News Digital that to make up for the lost tequila truck, he traveled to his business facilities to "immediately" produce more alcohol. He noted that he has his team on a 24/7 program.

guy fieri holding up bottles of santos

Guy Fieri (Denise Truscello/WireImag/File)

"We don't know where that truck ended up, but there was all kinds of tomfoolery in there. They were doing a GPS masking locators … showing that the truck was in transit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fieri said he initially thought the hijack was a prank. He also noted that his team received "really great support" from the Los Angeles Police Department, which was involved in the case.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Related Topics

Trending