Nelly defends performing at Trump's inauguration, says 'it's an honor'

A litany of musicians has found themselves at the center of backlash after agreeing to perform at President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Rapper Nelly, who is set to perform on Monday at the Liberty Ball, defended his decision to join the festivities.

"I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office," the St. Louis native said in a live conversation with fellow rapper, Willie D.

TRUMP INAUGURATION PERFORMER LEE GREENWOOD DEFENDS CARRIE UNDERWOOD AGAINST CRITICS

"It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office," the rapper, who was born on a military base, continued.

"So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A source close to the artist told Fox News Digital that in addition to his father, Nelly's aunts and uncles "all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote. He has personally stayed away from politics and wouldn’t participate in campaigning for anyone, but this performance is for the highest office," reaffirming that the 50-year-old considers the performance to be "an honor."

During the conversation with Willie D., the "Hot in Herre" singer also spoke directly to his critics, balking at the suggestion that Trump was a white supremacist. "I would ask them to show me where he’s a white supremacist," Nelly retorted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The politics, for me, is over. He won! He's the president," the rapper said earlier in the conversation. "He's the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would've asked me to perform, I would've performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would've won and asked me to perform, I would've performed," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nelly isn't the only musician playing inaugural events that has been subjected to backlash. Country artist Carrie Underwood, who will perform "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration, released a statement ahead of any discourse, saying she'd chosen to perform out of love for her country.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Other artists expected to play for Trump include Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood, who defended Underwood against haters in an interview with Fox News Digital. "For those people who have something negative to say, I say keep it to yourself. Don't attack a friend of mine who is here for the same reason as I am to inaugurate the 47th president of the United States," he said.