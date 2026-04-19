Natasha Lyonne jokes her plane removal was a ‘performance art piece’ after bizarre incident

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Natasha Lyonne is taking a lighthearted approach while speaking out about the incident that led to her being removed from a flight last week.

The 47-year-old actress was escorted off a plane in Los Angeles after reportedly being unresponsive to crew members' requests. Lyonne later addressed reports of her removal from the aircraft, explaining that she took the sleep medication Lunesta after boarding the red-eye flight and also claiming that she had been briefly detained by ICE.

During a recent interview with Page Six, the "Euphoria" star joked when she was asked how she was doing following the mishap.

"Oh, you mean my flight plans? My performance art piece?" Lyonne said on Wednesday at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action Gala.

NATASHA LYONNE CLAIMS ICE "DETAINED" HER AFTER BEING ESCORTED OFF PLANE

"It’s been a doozy," Lyonne admitted.

The "Orange is the New Black" alum went on to tell the outlet that she was "grateful to be somewhat of a ‘Marathon Man'" and noted that she has taken three flights without issue since the incident.

"I do seem to show up on time, hit those marks, despite it all," she said. "But yeah, it’s a kooky moment, kooky times."

On April 7, Lyonne was removed from a Delta Air Lines plane after she reportedly appeared to be "out of it" while sitting in first class and flight attendants were unable to get a response from her during preflight checks.

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Crew members sought assistance and the plane returned to the gate, where she was escorted off. In an X post on April 10, Lyonne later spoke out about reports of the incident, which took place after she attended the season three premiere of "Euphoria" in Los Angeles.

"Indeed, I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red-eye flight to NYC," she wrote on X . She explained that she boarded the flight with nothing more than a backpack and sneakers, "eager for a nap."

Lyonne said her plan was to "be bushy tailed & beauty rested," as she was scheduled to head straight to an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" after landing. She went on to allege that she was "detained" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Was looking forward to seeing Drew & an in depth convo, but I guess ICE had other plans & I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess," Lyonne wrote in part.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security denied Lyonne’s claims.

"Neither ICE nor TSA escorted or detained Natasha Lyonne," the representative said.

The actress also clarified that she’s had no issues with Delta or TSA in the past, and added, "Heart is with our unpaid @TSA workers . Apologies to any travelers who were delayed."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.

While speaking with Page Six, Lyonne brushed off being described as a "survivor" by the outlet.

"I don’t know if it’s been [more] wild a ride [than] anyone else," The "Russian Doll" star said. "I look down and see my own two feet, so I assume I’m where I’m meant to be."

"We’re all living in wild times," she added. "And we’re all doing our best."

In January, Lyonne publicly revealed that she had experienced a relapse following a decade of sobriety.

"Took my relapse public more to come," Lyonne wrote in part on X. "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet."

During her interview with Page Six, Lyonne reflected on her decision to speak out about relapsing.

"I think, ultimately, someone who is a recovery person, we’re as sick as our secrets," she said. "I don’t feel ashamed to be a real human being.

"I feel it’s important to tell the truth as best we can," Lyonne added. "It’s been an interesting journey."

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The "Russian Doll" actress shared a hopeful update in an X post last month, writing, "Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet."

"Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive," she continued. "Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it."

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Lyonne also later poked fun at her plane incident while honoring Pink during the Planned Parenthood gala.

"Talk about a legend," Lyonne said of Pink.

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"She, like me, does not put up with people telling her what to do, how to act, or what to say, or when to fly," Lyonne joked as the audience clapped and cheered.

"But made three flights since then," she added. "Eat my shorts."