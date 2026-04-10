Natasha Lyonne claims ICE 'detained' her after being escorted off plane

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From plane drama to red carpet glam, Natasha Lyonne made a bold return to the spotlight.

The Hollywood actress appeared unfazed at the premiere of "Lorne" in New York despite the turbulence she faced just days earlier when she was escorted off a plane in Los Angeles on April 7 after reportedly being unresponsive to crew members' requests. The "Euphoria" actress later claimed she was detained by ICE during the incident after taking the sleep medication, Lunesta, calling it "a sign of the times."

Lyonne was all smiles at the event on April 9, rocking a black midi dress over a white button-up shirt, paired with black boots.

Lyonne attended the "Lorne" afterparty and mingled with friends, including "Saturday Night Live" alum Seth Meyers and cast member Sarah Sherman. Following the event, Lyonne took to X and reacted to the film: "Beautiful documentary on Lorne by Morgan Neville. Laughed a whole lot."

‘EUPHORIA’ STAR NATASHA LYONNE ESCORTED OFF PLANE AFTER APPEARING DISORIENTED FOLLOWING SHOW PREMIERE: REPORT

On Friday, the "Orange is the New Black" actress addressed the reports of her removal from the flight earlier this week, claiming that she'd taken a sleeping pill after boarding.

"Indeed, I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red-eye flight to NYC," she wrote on X. She explained that she boarded the flight with nothing more than a backpack and sneakers, "eager for a nap."

Lyonne said her plan was to "be bushy tailed & beauty rested," as she was scheduled to head straight to glam for an event with Drew Barrymore upon landing.

However, things took an unexpected twist when she was allegedly detained by ICE.

"Was looking forward to seeing Drew & an in depth convo, but I guess ICE had other plans & I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess," Lyonne wrote in part.

The actress quickly clarified that she’s had no issues with Delta or TSA in the past, and added, "Heart is with our unpaid @TSA workers. Apologies to any travelers who were delayed."

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The appearance comes on the heels of a reported incident aboard a Delta flight, where Lyonne was said to be "out of it" while seated in first class. Just hours before the incident, Lyonne had attended the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria."

According to reports, she did not respond when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seat belt for takeoff. Concern escalated after the plane had already taxied.

ACTRESS NATASHA LYONNE CLARIFIES REMARKS AFTER SAYING 12-YEAR-OLDS SHOULD BE ABLE TO GET ABORTIONS

"Ma’am, do you need medical attention?" a flight attendant allegedly asked, according to Page Six. "Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?"

"Where are we?" Lyonne reportedly responded, before being told, "We’re still in L.A. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere. The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it."

The actress ultimately de-boarded voluntarily.

The captain later addressed passengers, saying, "We have a passenger who, for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands … We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight, so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Lyonne and Delta for comment.

The moment also comes months after she publicly revealed a relapse following a decade of sobriety.

"Took my relapse public more to come," Lyonne wrote on X in January. "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet."

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"Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets," she added. "If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney."

The "Russian Doll" actress shared a more hopeful update last month: "Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.