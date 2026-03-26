Trump declares national emergency at airports, will sign order instructing DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents

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President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to address airport disruptions, announcing the move in a Truth Social post Thursday that framed the situation as a national emergency.

"Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I am going to sign an Order … to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation."

WHY SOME US AIRPORTS ARE DODGING TSA SHUTDOWN CHAOS WHILE OTHERS GRIND TO A HALT

The move comes as a 41-day partial government shutdown has disrupted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), causing long lines at airports nationwide amid a standoff over DHS funding and immigration enforcement.

Trump accused Democrats of "refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement" and creating "Chaos at the Airports," while thanking TSA agents for their work.



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The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



This is a developing story, check back later for updates.