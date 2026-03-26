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Donald Trump

Trump declares national emergency at airports, will sign order instructing DHS to 'immediately pay' TSA agents

President's announcement comes amid a 41-day partial government shutdown affecting funding for DHS

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
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TSA workers to miss third paycheck as shutdown continues Video

TSA workers to miss third paycheck as shutdown continues

Brooke Taylor reports on the impact of the government shutdown, which has strained airports and caused challenges for TSA workers. AFGE Secretary-Treasurer Johnny Jones weighs in as TSA agents face a third missed paycheck.

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President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to address airport disruptions, announcing the move in a Truth Social post Thursday that framed the situation as a national emergency.

"Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I am going to sign an Order … to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation."

WHY SOME US AIRPORTS ARE DODGING TSA SHUTDOWN CHAOS WHILE OTHERS GRIND TO A HALT

Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin

President Donald Trump looks on as newly sworn-in Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

The move comes as a 41-day partial government shutdown has disrupted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), causing long lines at airports nationwide amid a standoff over DHS funding and immigration enforcement.

Trump accused Democrats of "refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement" and creating "Chaos at the Airports," while thanking TSA agents for their work.

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The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

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