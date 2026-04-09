'Euphoria' star Natasha Lyonne escorted off plane after appearing disoriented following show premiere: report

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Natasha Lyonne was reportedly escorted off a plane in Los Angeles after seeming disoriented and not complying with aircraft rules.

Hours after appearing at the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s "Euphoria," the "Orange Is the New Black" star — who announced that she had relapsed in January after 10 years of sobriety — seemed "out of it" while aboard a first class seat on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that Lyonne — who seemed to be dozing off — did not respond when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seat belt for takeoff.

ACTRESS NATASHA LYONNE CLARIFIES REMARKS AFTER SAYING 12-YEAR-OLDS SHOULD BE ABLE TO GET ABORTIONS

After the plane reportedly taxied to the runway, it later turned back to the gate before takeoff when a flight attendant expressed concern for Lyonne.

"Ma’am, do you need medical attention?" the flight attendant asked the actress, according to Page Six. "Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?"

"Where are we?" Lyonne allegedly responded, before being told, "We’re still in L.A. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere. The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it."

After Lyonne willingly de-boarded the plane, the flight's captain expressed his apologies for the delay to the rest of the passengers.

"We have a passenger who, for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands … We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible."

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Representatives for Lyonne and Delta did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The incident comes months after Lyonne revealed she was no longer sober in a January social media post.

"Took my relapse public more to come," she wrote via X at the time. "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet."

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"Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets," she continued. "If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney."

Last month, Lyonne shared an additional update on her sobriety journey.

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"Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet," she wrote on X. "Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it."