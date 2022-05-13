Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Naomi Judd's manner of death confirmed by daughter

Ashley Judd revealed mother Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd

Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd ("Good Morning America" / Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘WE ARE VERY UNCOMFORTABLE SHARING’- Naomi Judd died from self-inflicted gunshot, daughter says. Continue reading…

‘I SWUNG AT HIM’- Amber Heard's reference to Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss may ‘blow up in her face,’ expert says. Continue reading…

‘HOLLYWOOD IS NOT AMERICA’- Katy Perry escapes Hollywood ‘bubble’ by living in Kentucky. Continue reading…

Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. (Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S.)

‘I’M OK'- Chris Rock is still recovering from Oscars slap: ‘I got most of my hearing back'. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Fred Ward, known for ‘Tremors’ and ‘Short Cuts’ dead at 79. Continue reading…

‘I DEFINITELY CRIED’- David Spade reveals secret Norm MacDonald stand-up special could see home on Netflix. Continue reading…

‘I DON’T HAVE WORDS'- ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Kailia Posey's cause and manner of death confirmed by Washington Medical examiner. Continue reading…

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Travis Scott.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Travis Scott. (Getty)

‘THERE WILL BE NO CANCELING’- Diddy demanded Travis Scott perform at Billboard Awards: 'I am uncanceling the canceled'. Continue reading…

‘OVER THE MOON’- Kelly Osbourne pregnant with first child. Continue reading…

Kelly Osbourne arrives at Kelly Osbourne's 36th Birthday sponsored by HollyGold Productions at Yamashiro Hollywood Oct. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

Kelly Osbourne arrives at Kelly Osbourne's 36th Birthday sponsored by HollyGold Productions at Yamashiro Hollywood Oct. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles.  (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Kelly Osbourne)

AWARDS SEASON- MTV Movie and TV awards 2022 nominations revealed. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn


SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending