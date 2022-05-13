Naomi Judd's manner of death confirmed by daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘WE ARE VERY UNCOMFORTABLE SHARING’- Naomi Judd died from self-inflicted gunshot, daughter says. Continue reading…

‘I SWUNG AT HIM’- Amber Heard's reference to Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss may ‘blow up in her face,’ expert says. Continue reading…

‘HOLLYWOOD IS NOT AMERICA’- Katy Perry escapes Hollywood ‘bubble’ by living in Kentucky. Continue reading…

‘I’M OK'- Chris Rock is still recovering from Oscars slap: ‘I got most of my hearing back'. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Fred Ward, known for ‘Tremors’ and ‘Short Cuts’ dead at 79. Continue reading…

‘I DEFINITELY CRIED’- David Spade reveals secret Norm MacDonald stand-up special could see home on Netflix. Continue reading…

‘I DON’T HAVE WORDS'- ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Kailia Posey's cause and manner of death confirmed by Washington Medical examiner. Continue reading…

‘THERE WILL BE NO CANCELING’- Diddy demanded Travis Scott perform at Billboard Awards: 'I am uncanceling the canceled'. Continue reading…

‘OVER THE MOON’- Kelly Osbourne pregnant with first child. Continue reading…

AWARDS SEASON- MTV Movie and TV awards 2022 nominations revealed. Continue reading…

