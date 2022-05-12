Diddy demanded Travis Scott perform at Billboard Awards: 'I am uncanceling the canceled'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs pushed for Travis Scott to perform at the Billboard Music Awards following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Diddy made sure nobody would be "canceling" Scott following the 12 deaths at the Houston, Texas music festival.

"This just in," Diddy revealed in an Instagram post shared Monday. "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand. I said 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,' and NBC said 'yes.' It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that's love."

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer emphasized "forgiveness" for Scott in an interview with REVOLT Black News.

"I am uncanceling the canceled," Diddy explained. "There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night."

The Billboard Music Awards will mark the rapper's first televised performance since the festival tragedy occurred in November.

Scott was performing on stage during the surge that left 12 people dead and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd.

The rapper claims he didn't know the severity of the situation.

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set]," the rapper alleged. "And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’"

"People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…’" Scott shared .

Scott also denied ignoring calls for help from the audience while he was performing.

"It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show," he explained. "You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple of times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that."

Scott and event organizers have been targeted by multiple lawsuits following the deaths at Astroworld.