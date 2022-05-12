David Spade reveals secret Norm Macdonald stand-up special could see home on Netflix: ‘I definitely cried’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A final Norm Macdonald stand-up special could soon be coming to a streamer.

According to the late comedian’s friend, David Spade, Macdonald secretly taped a dry run for a planned special before his death. Spade said he got emotional when he finally saw the footage among five of Macdonald’s closest pals, describing the jokes as "classic Norm stuff."

"I definitely cried," Spade said during Wednesday’s episode of his "Fly on the Wall" podcast with Dana Carvey. Spade said Macdonald recorded the set just eight months before his death in September at age 61 after a bout with leukemia that the "Saturday Night Live" alum kept under wraps for nearly a decade.

According to Spade, Macdonald filmed the set at the height of the pandemic while at home alone as theaters and comedy clubs remained shuttered amid sweeping lockdowns.

"He just said, ‘You know, I keep trying to do my set,’ and he was getting weaker, which we didn’t know," Spade recalled. "They keep shutting down theaters, and they wouldn’t let him go, so then he goes, ‘I’m just going to run it once, just kind of say it out loud.’"

Macdonald’s memorial service last week at the famed Fonda Theatre in Hollywood drew a who’s who in showbiz, including Bill Murray, Molly Shannon and Conan O’Brien, according to reports.

During the memorial, Spade said he saw camera crews from Netflix in attendance, which led him to believe the special could find its home on the platform.

Reps for Macdonald and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Macdonald became a "Saturday Night Live" cast member in 1993 after working as a writer on "Roseanne" in 1992. He famously anchored the show's "Weekend Update" sketch for three seasons on "SNL" until 1999, when he was replaced by Colin Quinn.

Macdonald became known for his impressions of celebrities like Burt Reynolds. He also impersonated Bob Dole, Larry King and David Letterman.

After leaving "SNL," Macdonald had his own comedy show, "The Norm Show," from 1999-2001, on ABC. He portrayed a former NHL player kicked out of the league for gambling and tax evasion and forced into community service as a social worker.

He had his own talk show on Netflix for one season in 2018.