MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 nominations revealed

MTV revealed the full list of nominees for its annual awards ceremony celebrating the best in film and television for the year, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" leading the nods with seven nominations across the board.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe flick set a host a box office records and has earned more than $1.8 billion worldwide since its release at the end of 2021.

In addition, the film, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, became the highest-grossing film of 2021, the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie, and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.

"Euphoria" came in second place and received six nominations, while Warner Bros. "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson nabbed four nods.

Two new categories were added to this year's show, including Best Song and Here for the Hookup, which seemed to pay homage to amorous scenes from a few favorite programs, including "Euphoria," "Never Have I Ever," "Pam & Tommy," "Sex/Life," and "Sex Lives of College Girls."

In addition to honoring written work, MTV announced recognition for the reality world with the addition of nominations for the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

Reality television stars, talk shows and documentaries are included in the big night for the first time ever, and "RuPaul's Drag Race" topped the list by earning four nominations.

Netflix real estate drama "Selling Sunset" — which recently released its fifth season and first reunion — tied Bravo's Summer House with three nominations each.

UNSCRIPTED also unveiled four categories: Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

Viewers will have to choose their most beloved TV relationship, with "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix up against Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt ("Bachelor in Paradise"), Loren and Alexei Brovarnik ("After the 90 Days"), Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark ("The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"), and Yandy and Mendeecees ("Love and Hip Hop").

"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)" goes head-to-head with "JANET JACKSON," "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," "Oasis Knebworth 1996" and "The Beatles: Get Back" for Best Music Documentary.

Fans can select their favorites in 26 gender-neutral categories available on MTV's website, with voting open through May 18 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Movie and TV Awards ceremony was originally slated for Monday, June 6 after the UNSCRIPTED awards, but organizers combined both events for a one-night, live show on Sunday, June 5 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.