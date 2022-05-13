Fred Ward, known for 'Tremors' and 'Short Cuts,' dead at 79

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Fred Ward has passed away.

Ward, known for his role in "Tremors," spent the last years of his life developing his painting skills, the actor's representative told Fox News Digital.

"I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79," representative Ron Hofmann said.

Ward's cause of death has not been released.

BRUCE MACVITTIE, ‘SOPRANOS’ AND ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ STAR' DEAD AT 65

"It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center," the statement, obtained by Fox News Digital, continued.

"The Golden Globe winner, actor and producer, is best known for The Right Stuff,' ‘Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,’ ‘Tremors,’ ‘Miami Blues,’ ‘Henry & June,’ ‘The Player’ and 'Short Cuts.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In more recent years. Ward made appearances in TV shows such as "10.5," "In Plain Sight," "The United States of Tara," "Grey's Anatomy," "Leverage" and "True Detective."

Film critics gave tributes to the actor on social media following the news of his death.

"Fred Ward was absurdly good," Robert Daniels wrote. "A professional in everything he did from TREMORS to THE PLAYER. He could even turn in a great performance is something as patently dumb as JOE DIRT. Totally underrated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately flopped, but who kept giving great, lived-in performances for the rest of his career," Alan Sepinwall added.

Ward is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward.