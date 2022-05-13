Expand / Collapse search
Katy Perry
Published

Katy Perry escapes Hollywood 'bubble' by living in Kentucky: 'Hollywood is not America'

Katy Perry shares daughter Daisy with husband Orlando Bloom

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Katy Perry is having an "amazing experience" living outside the Hollywood "bubble."

Perry, 37, opened up about moving to Kentucky for the last month during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast, "Dear Chelsea."

"I’m like, living in Kentucky, and I have for almost a month now. And that’s quite an amazing experience. Because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America," Perry explained.

The "Last Friday Night" singer emphasized that living outside Hollywood allows celebrities to understand people better.

"You need to remember that," Perry added. "Because I think you can understand people better."

"Yeah, right. It’s nice to get outside of what you know to be normal and your reality," Handler responded.

"Yeah, I mean they’re living in a bubble of sorts. We’re living in a bubble. Our bubbles are completely opposite. But they’re — it’s interesting," Perry said.

Handler noted that Perry grew up in a "super religious" family.

"You’ve been in different bubbles cause you grew up in a bubble," Handler added. "You grew up super religious, yeah, and that’s one bubble. Then you came into this industry, that’s another bubble. Right?"

"It’s an anthropology study of humans," Perry acknowledged.

Perry went on to talk about motherhood, calling it the "best decision [she's] ever made in [her] entire life."

The "American Idol" judge welcomed daughter Daisy with husband Orlando Bloom in August 2020.

