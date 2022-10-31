Musician Cormac Roth, son of 'Marvel' actor Tim Roth, dead at 25

British actor Tim Roth announced the death of his son Cormac. He was 25.

"On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," a family statement obtained by Fox News Digital read.

"He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end," the statement continued.

The 61-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Abomination in several Marvel Comic productions.

Graduating from Bennington College, Roth's son was a "guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years," his family wrote. "Cormac’s career was just beginning to flourish."

In July, Cormac revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post, writing: "I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I've been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it."

He shared the heartbreaking impact the cancer had on his life: "It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it."

Speaking of Cormac's charcter, the family wrote, "He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him."

The statement concluded, "The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go. In Cormac’s words: ‘Make sure you do the things you love.’"

Cormac is survived by his dad, his mom Nikki and his brother Hunter.