Mugshot of 'Mama June' released after drug arrest

The arrest of "Mama June" — a reality star who gained fame on TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" — went down just like every other carried out by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, the sheriff said Tuesday.

June Shannon, 39, and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Eugene Doak, were taken into custody on Wednesday at a gas station in Alabama after deputies received a report alleging domestic violence.

Sheriff Andre Brunson said the pair were heading home after a night of gambling. The two were sitting in Shannon's vehicle when responding officers "found some drug paraphernalia and some other drugs in the car," Brunson said at a news conference.

The sheriff said that Shannon "was very cordial, she was very nice and funny, of course, and we didn't have any problem with either one" as she and Doak were taken into custody.

Shannon is best known for her series on TLC, in which she and her family starred in a show surrounding her daughter Alana Thompson, otherwise known as "Honey Boo Boo." Shannon went on to star in her own show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which followed her weight loss journey.

Despite her reality star fame, Brunson said he "wasn't too familiar with Mama June and the whole TV series."

"We tried to be fair to them as we do to everybody else with the confidentiality and all that stuff, but it's public knowledge and public records and all that stuff at some point," he told reporters. He said that the sheriff's office "want to treat them the same and give them the same respect and privacy as we give everybody else."

Shannon and Doak were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Doak was charged with domestic violence, according to the sheriff.

He said the couple would be in court soon for their initial appearance.