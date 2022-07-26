MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead nominations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday and Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack with seven nominations each.

Lamar is nominated in the best cinematography category for his music videos for songs "family ties" and "N95." The rapper, who has not been nominated since 2018, is also nominated for best hip-hop, visual effects, direction, editing and best video.

Many of Lil Nas X and Harlow’s nominations were for "Industry Baby," their song together, which is also nominated for video of the year. The two artists are also nominated for artist of the year pin competition with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Just under the trio land Doja Cat and Styles in second place with six nominations each, closely followed by Billie Eilish, Drake, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sheeran and The Weeknd with five nominations each.

Madonna earned a nomination in the best longform video category for her 14th studio album "Madame X." This is Madonna’s 69th nomination, and if she wins it will be her 21st VMA win, further solidifying her status as the most awarded artist in MTV history.

The pop music icon was first nominated for a VMA in 1985, making her the only performer to get a nomination in all five decades the award show has existed.

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin — who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report