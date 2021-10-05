Expand / Collapse search
Kacey Musgraves
Published

'SNL' musical guest Kacey Musgraves dons only guitar and boots in 'Forrest Gump'-inspired performance

Musgraves paid homage to actress Robin Wright's nude performance on Twitter

By Julius Young | Fox News
"Saturday Night Live" viewers weren’t sure if Kacey Musgraves was really naked during her musical performance over the weekend — and it turns out she absolutely was.

During the season 47 premiere, in which Owen Wilson delivered the hosting duties, Musgraves appeared in nothing but boots and a guitar while belting out an emotional rendition of "Justified" from her fifth studio album, "Star-Crossed."

"She was nude," a representative for Musgraves confirmed to Variety. "Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it’s happened on the show."

Musgraves’ showing was inspired by actress Robin Wright’s portrayal of Jenny Gump in the 1994 Oscar-winning film "Forrest Gump," Musgraves’ stylist, Erica Cloud, confirmed in a series of Instagram snaps.

Her representative also said that once Musgraves was finished with her set, she was immediately shielded with towels so audience members couldn’t sneak a peek.

In the film, Wright appears nude during a strip club performance of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" as the stage lighting sets the mood while she props herself up on a stool.

Kacey Musgraves performed in the nude during the season 47 premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live.'

Kacey Musgraves performed in the nude during the season 47 premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live.' (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

The "Camera Roll" songstress also paid homage to the film scene in a Twitter post that showed Wright’s Jenny Gump from the rear.

Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

