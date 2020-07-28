MTV star Charlie Balducci dead at 44

Reality TV star Charlie Balducci, best known for documenting his wedding on the MTV series “True Life: I’m Getting Married,” died in New York on Saturday, Fox News confirmed. He was 44.

A representative for the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the reality star's death and that a medical examination is ongoing. No official cause of death has yet been determined.

TMZ, which first reported the news, notes that Balducci was last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday. He was found unresponsive in his bed hours later, around 9 p.m.

REGIS PHILBIN, ICONIC TELEVISION HOST, DEAD AT 88

Charlie and his wife, Sabrina, allowed cameras to follow them for four months in 2001 while they planned their wedding. He became famous after the network aired an infamous meltdown he had on a limo driver who informed him that he would be late on the day of his wedding.

“I will gut you like the f---ing piece of sh-- you are," he shouted at the time. "I'll hunt you down like f--king cattle."

In a 2013 interview with “20/20,” Charlie discussed the meltdown, noting that his chief concern was not upsetting their priest. He recalled having a conversation with the priest prior to the big day.

'NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET' STAR JOHN SAXON DEAD AT 83

"And I'm, like, 'Listen, is there anything you need me, to specifically do?'" Balducci said at the time. "He pulls me to the side, he says, 'No, but there's something I don't want you to do.' I go, 'What's that?' He goes, 'Don't be late.'”

He added: "In defense of myself, I really did what any Staten Islander would have done in that situation."

He ultimately ended up being two hours late to his own wedding. He and Sabrina would go on to have two children who are now teenagers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After his time on the reality show, Balducci went on to serve as president and founder of NycArtsCypher, a non-profit organization that promotes positive values through arts and entertainment.