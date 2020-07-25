Regis Philbin, iconic television host, dead at 88

Regis Philbin, the iconic television personality best-known for his hosting duties on "Live! with Regis and Kelly" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," has died at the age of 88.

His family confirmed the news of his shocking passing in a statement released Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family told People in a statement.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him -- for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

