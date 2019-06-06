NBC's Andrea Mitchell on D-Day: America less 'respected' in Europe than at any time in post-war history

NBC News host Andrea Mitchell appeared to knock President Trump's foreign policy on Thursday when she described the United States as undergoing a record low level of respect among Europeans.

“I was here when Ronald Reagan was here in 1984," Mitchell said during an interview in Normandy, France with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"For all the disagreements over how to handle missile deployments, there were a lot of tensions then. We didn’t have the divisions with Europe that we have now. America is less respected in Europe than at any time in post-war history,” she said.

Her comments came on the 75th anniversary of D-Day when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy as part of a broader effort to challenge the Nazis' stronghold in Northern Europe.

TRUMP, OTHER LEADERS MARK D-DAY'S 75TH ANNIVERSARY IN NORMANDY, FRANCE

Pelosi, along with the president and other leaders,visited Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the Allies' heroic sacrifice.

Trump has been criticized over his relationships with European counterparts, particularly after threatening a trade war with the European Union and pushing NATO allies to contribute more in defense spending.

Pelosi responded to Mitchell on Thursday by focusing on former President Ronald Reagan rather than Trump.

“Well, let’s throw on what the positive possibilities are. I think every one should re-read Ronald Reagan’s speech of that day," she said. "It's so beautiful and it talks about the importance of alliances and working together." She also praised Congress' large bipartisan delegation that traveled to Normandy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitchell also seemed to try and push Pelosi into talking about the president by asking about the controversy over potential impeachment in the United States. "We are so divided as a country right now. Do you worry about the politics right now, impeachment and everything else that's on the table and how that can further divide us?" she asked Pelosi.

Pelosi declined to answer and pivoted to discuss how both parties worked together to help veterans. "With all due respect to your question, I'm not here to talk about impeachment," she told Mitchell.